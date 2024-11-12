JKBOSE 10th result 2024 out for annual private, and bi-annual exams, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JKBOSE 10 result out for annual private, bi-annual exams

JKBOSE 10th result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has announced the results of the Secondary School Examination (SSE) Class 10 annual (private) and bi-annual exams 2024 for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Students who appeared in these exams can download their scorecards by visiting the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

In order to download JKBOSE 10th result 2024, the students are required to use their roll number, and registration number on the login page. The scorecard contains the details such as student's name, date of birth, subjects, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status. Students can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

JKBOSE 10th result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'JKBOSE 10th result 2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your roll number, and registration number

JKBOSE 10th result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save JKBOSE 10th result 2024 for future reference

According to reports, the overall pass percentage of class 10th students is recorded at 34.69 per cent. More than 17,000 students have been declared passed. The JKBOSE Class 10 private, bi-annual exams were conducted from August 24 to 30 and from September 2 to 13, wherein, over 50,000 students appeared for the exam and a total of 33,226 students failed to qualify the exams.

