Live JEE Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: JEE result date, scorecard download link JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE Mains Result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know how to download JEE Mains scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 will be announced soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per NTA, JEE Main result will be announced by Thursday, February 12, the candidates can check and download JEE Main scorecard PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.