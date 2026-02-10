Advertisement
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE Mains Result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know how to download JEE Mains scorecard PDF.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 will be announced soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per NTA, JEE Main result will be announced by Thursday, February 12, the candidates can check and download JEE Main scorecard PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
  • JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details. 

  • 11:29 AM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main final answer key date 2026

    JEE Main final answer key will be released by February 12, the candidates can check and download JEE Main final answer key PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • 10:45 AM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main scorecard 2026

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    • Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
    • Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
    • JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
    • Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   
  • 10:44 AM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF

    To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:44 AM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 website

    JEE Main result 2026 website is jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 link

    JEE Main result 2026 link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • 10:43 AM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result 2026 date

    JEE Main January session result 2026 will be announced by February 12. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

    The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

JEE Main Result JEE Main 2026 Jee Mains
\