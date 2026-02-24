JEE Main paper two result 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Kerala students top in both BArch, BPlanning exams

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination Main session two result 2026 has been declared today, February 24. The candidates who had appeared for the JEE Main Paper Two exam 2026 can check the result on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. In both BArch, BPlanning papers, the candidates from Kerala secured the top rank with 100 percentile. Kerala candidate Suryathejus S bagged the top spot in BArch exam, while Gowri Sankar V from Kerala bagged the top spot in BPlanning paper.

The candidates can download JEE Main paper two scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main BArch, BPlanning scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main BArch, BPlanning scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main BArch, BPlanning scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main BArch, BPlanning scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

JEE Main BArch, BPlanning scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main BArch, BPlanning scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

How to download JEE Main BArch, BPlanning merit list PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Main paper two merit list 2026. To download JEE Main toppers list 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on merit list PDF link. JEE Main toppers list 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main merit list 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main paper two merit list 2026 PDF link

JEE Main toppers list 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Main merit list 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Main BArch, BPlanning result 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.