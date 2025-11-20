Live ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: CSEET result out shortly at icsi.edu; Direct link to download scorecard ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 Live: The CSEET November Result 2025 is scheduled to be out at 2 pm today. The candidates who had appeared for the ICSI CSEET November exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November result today, November 20. The CSEET November Result 2025 is scheduled to be out at 2 pm today. The candidates who had appeared for the ICSI CSEET November exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu. The CSEET November exam 2025 was held between November 8 and 10.

The candidates can follow these steps to check the CSEET November exam result 2025. To download ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icsi.edu and click on CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials- roll number and registration number. ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

icsi.edu CSEET November Result 2025: How to download scorecard PDF

Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Click on ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF link

Use roll number and registration number as the required credentials for login

ICSI CSEET November scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save ICSI CSEET November scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICSI CSEET November scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.