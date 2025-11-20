Advertisement
  4. ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: CSEET result out shortly at icsi.edu; Direct link to download scorecard

  Live ICSI CSEET November Result 2025: CSEET result out shortly at icsi.edu; Direct link to download scorecard

ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 Live: The CSEET November Result 2025 is scheduled to be out at 2 pm today. The candidates who had appeared for the ICSI CSEET November exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu.

Check ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 at icsi.edu
Check ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 at icsi.edu Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will announce the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) November result today, November 20. The CSEET November Result 2025 is scheduled to be out at 2 pm today. The candidates who had appeared for the ICSI CSEET November exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- icsi.edu. The CSEET November exam 2025 was held between November 8 and 10. 

The candidates can follow these steps to check the CSEET November exam result 2025. To download ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icsi.edu and click on CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials-  roll number and registration number. ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out. 

icsi.edu CSEET November Result 2025: How to download scorecard PDF 

  • Visit the official website- icsi.edu 
  • Click on ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF link 
  • Use roll number and registration number as the required credentials for login 
  • ICSI CSEET November scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save ICSI CSEET November scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

ICSI CSEET November scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details. 

Live updates :ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 (OUT?) Live: CSEET result at icsi.edu; Direct link to download scorecard

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:32 PM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CSEET November Result (OUT?) 2025 Live: How to download CSEET scorecard PDF

    1. Visit the official website- icsi.edu 
    2. Click on ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF link 
    3. Use roll number and registration number as the required credentials for login 
    4. ICSI CSEET November scorecard PDF will be available for download 
    5. Save ICSI CSEET November scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 12:25 PM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CSEET November Result (OUT?) Live: Websites to check CSEET result

    The ICSI CSEET result website is icsi.edu. The candidates can check ICSI CSEET exam result 2025 on the official website- icsi.edu. The CSEET November exam 2025 was held between November 8 and 10.   

  • 12:07 PM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CSEET Result (OUT?) Live: How to check result at icsi.edu

    icsi.edu CSEET result will be available soon on the CSEET result portal. The icsi.edu CSEET November Result once announced, candidates can download CSEET November scorecard PDF on the official portal using login credentials- application number, date of birth. 

     

  • 11:52 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 Live: Where to check result

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 will be announced shortly on the official website- icsi.edu. The candidates can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website-  icsi.edu.  The CSEET November scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.  

  • 11:42 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 Live: When is result?

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 is scheduled to be out by 2 PM. The icsi.edu CSEET November Result once announced, candidates can download CSEET November scorecard PDF on the official portal using login credentials- application number, date of birth.  

  • 11:25 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 (OUT?) Live: Steps to download CSEET scorecard PDF

    Visit the official website- icsi.edu 
    Click on ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF link 
    Use roll number and registration number as the required credentials for login 
    ICSI CSEET November scorecard PDF will be available for download 
    Save ICSI CSEET November scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 (OUT?) Live: How to download CSEET scorecard

    To download ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icsi.edu and click on CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF link. Enter login credentials-  roll number and registration number. ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save ICSI CSEET November scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 (OUT?) Live: CSEET scorecard PDF link

    ICSI CSEET November scorecard PDF will be available for download on the official portal- icsi.edu. The candidates can check CSEET November Result 2025 on the official portal- icsi.edu and download scorecard PDF on the official website. The CSEET November scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.  

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 (OUT?) Live: CSEET result link

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 link is icsi.edu. The candidates can check CSEET November Result 2025 on the official portal- icsi.edu and download scorecard PDF on the official website. The CSEET November scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.  

  • 11:17 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 Live: Check CSEET result time

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 will be declared by 2 PM. The icsi.edu CSEET November Result once announced, candidates can download CSEET November scorecard PDF on the official portal using login credentials- application number, date of birth. 

     

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Nov 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 Live: When will CSEET result be out?

    ICSI CSEET November Result 2025 is scheduled to be out today, November 20. icsi.edu CSEET November Result will be out by 2 PM, candidates can check and download CSEET November scorecard PDF on the official website- icsi.edu. The CSEET November exam scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth.  

