ICSI CS December 2024 results to be out today, when and where to check scorecards The ICSI CS December 2024 exam was conducted at various exam centres from December 21 to 30. Before the announcement of the results, the candidates must know about the details, official website and document requirements to access the results.

ICSI CS December 2024 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is set to announce the CS Professional and Executive results for the December 2024 exam today. Soon after the declaration of the result, the ICSI will upload the e-result-cum-marksheet of the executive programme on the official website.

Candidates must note that no physical copy of the result will be provided, the ICSI said while announcing the date and time of the result.

When the results will be declared?

The ICSI Professional programme result will be declared today at 11:00 am and for CS Executive Programmes, it will be declared at 2 pm. The candidates will be required to use their roll number and date of birth for accessing and downloading the result and mark sheet.

Results-cum mark sheets to be dispatched

The result-cum-mark sheets of the professional programme will be dispatched to the registered address of the candidates after the declaration of the result.

Where the results can be seen?

Candidates for both the ICSI Professional Programme and CS Executive Programme can visit the official website icsi.edu. to check and download their results.

ICSI CS June 2025 schedule

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has also released the exam dates for the June 2025 company secretary (CS) executive and CS professional exams. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can download the timetable from ICSI's official website, icsi.edu.

According to the schedule, the exams will be conducted from June 1 to 10, from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm. The exam aspirants will get 15 minutes to read the question paper from 9.00 am to 9.15 am. Candidates can check the complete exam schedule below.