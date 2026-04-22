ICSE, ISC results 2026 today at results.cisce.org? When will CISCE 10th, 12th results be out

New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will not announce ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) exam results 2026 today, April 22, a senior CISCE official confirmed India TV Digital. Earlier a social media posts on ICSE, ISC results created confusion, however, the CISCE official debunked the viral claim of ICSE, ISC results to be announced today, April 22. "The ICSE, ISC results 2026 are likely to be announced by April-end," said the official. The ICSE, ISC results 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org.

The students can check ICSE, ISC results on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to download ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 PDF at results.cisce.org

Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org

Click on ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF link

Enter Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials

ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSE, ISC scorecard 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2026 via SMS

To get ICSE, ISC results 2026, type ICSE/ ISC results followed by a space and seven-digit Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

ICSE, ISC scorecard pdf via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

ICSE, ISC scorecard at UMANG app: Steps to download

Open the UMANG App Register with required credentials Click on ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF link Login with credentials - roll number, school number, admit card ID ICSE, ISC marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen Save ICSE, ISC scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ICSE, ISC pass marks

The minimum passing marks to clear ICSE, ISC exam is 33 per cent, while 35 per cent subject-wise.

For details on ICSE, ISC exam result 2026, please visit the official website - cisce.org.