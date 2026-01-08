ICMAI CMA Foundation December Merit List 2025: Vidhan Chhabra is the topper; meet the 'top 10' ICMAI CMA Foundation December Merit List 2025: Vidhan Chhabra bagged rank 1 in the CMA Foundation December exam, followed by Krishana Shishodiya (rank 2) and Venkata Vijaya Surya Chaithanya Gelli (rank 3). Know how to download CMA Foundation December merit list 2025.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA Foundation December Merit List 2025. Vidhan Chhabra bagged rank 1 in the CMA Foundation December exam, followed by Krishana Shishodiya (rank 2) and Venkata Vijaya Surya Chaithanya Gelli (rank 3).

ICMAI CMA Foundation December Merit List 2025: Meet the 'top 10'

Rank 1- Vidhan Chhabra

Rank 2- Krishana Shishodiya

Rank 3- Venkata Vijaya Surya Chaithanya Gelli, Sanjana Sahu

Rank 4- Rahul Radheshyam Vaishnav, Muskan Athwani

Rank 5- Aishwaryadevi D, Yogesh Shishodiya

Rank 6- Avisha Jain.

To get the ICMAI CMA Foundation December merit list 2025 PDF, candidates can check and download it from the official portal- icmai.in. Here are the steps to follow ICMAI CMA Foundation December Merit List 2025 PDF-

Visit the official website- icmai.in

Click on ICMAI CMA Foundation December Merit List 2025 PDF link

ICMAI CMA Foundation December Merit List 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save CMA Foundation December Merit List 2025 PDF and take a print out.

How to check ICMAI CMA Foundation December exam result 2025 at icmai.in



ICMAI CMA Foundation December result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check and download CMA Foundation December scorecard 2025 PDF on the official website- icmai.in. To download CMA Foundation December scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icmai.in and click on CMA Foundation December scorecard PDF link. Use Identification number as the required login credential. ICMAI CMA Foundation December scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICMAI CMA Foundation December scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- icmai.in

Click on CMA Foundation December scorecard 2025 PDF link

Enter Identification number as the required login credential

ICMAI CMA Foundation December scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICMAI CMA Foundation December scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICMAI CMA Foundation December scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

For details on ICMAI CMA Foundation December result 2025, please visit the official website- icmai.in.