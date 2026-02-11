ICMAI CMA final merit list 2025: MD Faizan is the topper; meet the 'top 10'

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has released the CMA final merit list 2025. MD Faizan has secured rank one in the CMA final exam 2025, the rank 2 and 3 holders respectively are- Mohit Sukhani and Kanika Dangayech. The candidates can check and download the CMA final merit list on the official website- eicmai.in.
Meet the 'Top 10' of CMA Final Exam 2025
Rank 1- MD Faizan
Rank 2- Mohit Sukhani
Rank 3- Kanika Dangayech
Rank 4- Yash Manglani, Mansi Goyal
Rank 5- Deshna Jain
Rank 6- Vikash Kumar Poddar
Rank 7- Yenugula Praveen Kumar Reddy
Rank 8- Manoj Dilip Pallapothu
Rank 9- Gandu Poojitha, Nitish Kumar
Rank 10- Akchaya TS G.
How to download CMA final merit list at eicmai.in
The candidates can check and download CMA final merit list 2025 on the official website- eicmai.in. To download CMA final merit list, candidates need to visit the official website- eicmai.in and click on CMA final merit list 2025 PDF link. ICMAI CMA final merit list 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CMA final merit list 2025 PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website- eicmai.in
- Click on CMA final merit list 2025 PDF link
- CMA final merit list PDF will be available for download
- Save CMA final merit list 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download CMA final scorecard 2025
The candidates can follow these steps to download ICMAI CMA final December scorecard PDF. To download CMA final December scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icmai.in and click on CMA final December scorecard PDF link. Use registration number, roll number as the required login credential. ICMAI CMA final December scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICMAI CMA final December scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website- eicmai.in
- Click on CMA final December scorecard 2025 PDF link
- Enter registration number, roll number number as the required login credentials
- ICMAI CMA final December scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save ICMAI CMA final December scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
