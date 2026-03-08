ICAI declares CA Foundation, Intermediate Results 2026: Check scorecards now at icai.nic.in.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the CA Foundation and Intermediate exam results for the January 2026 session, bringing relief to thousands of aspiring chartered accountants. Candidates who appeared for these pivotal exams can now access their scorecards and merit lists on the official portals icai.nic.in and icairesults.nic.in, with results going live as scheduled by the afternoon of March 8.

Step-by-step guide to download results

To retrieve your CA Foundation or Intermediate scorecard, visit icai.nic.in and select the relevant result link for your exam level. Enter your application number (or roll number) along with your date of birth as login credentials, then submit to view the PDF scorecard on screen. Download the file for your records and print a copy if needed for future reference- this process ensures quick access without delays.

Exam overview and next steps

These results mark critical progress in the CA qualification journey, with scorecards detailing subject-wise marks, pass/fail status, and overall performance. Successful candidates should prepare for the next stages, such as articleship or advanced levels, while those awaiting merit lists can monitor the sites for updates. ICAI advises keeping credentials handy amid high traffic post-release.

ICAI CA Final Merit List 2026 released

Accessing the CA Final Merit List

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has published the CA Final merit list for the January 2026 exams, held on January 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 26. Aspiring CAs can access the PDF on icai.nic.in/caresult/final alongside individual scorecards, celebrating top performers and marking a key milestone in their professional journey.

Visit icai.nic.in/caresult/final and click the CA Final merit/toppers list PDF link. The document displays directly for download—save it and print a hard copy for records. This list highlights rank holders from the rigorous exam session.

Downloading CA final scorecard

Head to icai.nic.in/caresult/final, select the scorecard PDF link, and enter your roll number plus registration number. The detailed scorecard appears for download—save and print it, featuring your name, aggregate and subject-wise marks, rank (if applicable), pass/fail status, and more.

Scorecard insights

Conducted over multiple days in January, the CA Final tested advanced knowledge across papers. Scorecards provide comprehensive breakdowns to guide next steps like membership enrollment or practice setup, ensuring candidates have all essentials post-results. Monitor icai.nic.in for further announcements on pass percentages or revaluation. Toppers gain recognition, while all successful examinees prepare for ICAI membership—keep credentials secure amid high site traffic.