Tuesday, November 26, 2024
     
HBSE Haryana Board October 2024 out: Class 10th, 12th result announced at bseh.org, here's how to download

HBSE Haryana Board October 2024 class 10th, and 12th results have been announced. Students who took to the HBSE October 2024 Exam for classes 10th, and 12th can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2024 14:13 IST
HBSE Haryana October result out for classes 10th, 12th
Image Source : INDIA TV HBSE Haryana October result out for classes 10th, 12th

Haryana HBSE 2024 Result 2024: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the results of the classes 10th, and 12th exam 2024 for the October session. Students who took to the exam can download their scorecards from the official website of HBSE, bseh.org.in.

In order to download HBSE Haryana Board October Result 2024, the students are required to enter their login details such as registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download scorecards. 

HBSE Haryana Board October Result 2024: How to download

  • Visit the official website, bseh.org.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'HBSE Haryana Board October 2024 result'
  • It will redirect you to the login page
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details
  • HBSE Haryana Board October 2024 result for class 10th, and 12th will appear on the screen
  • Download HBSE Haryana Board October 2024 result and save it for future reference

Direct link to download HBSE Haryana Board October Secondary Exam 2024 Result

Direct link to download HBSE Haryana Board October Senior Secondary Exam 2024 Result

HBSE Haryana Board October Result 2024: Details on scorecards

The students can check the following details on their scorecards. In case of any rectification, they can contact to the concerned official authority for rectification.

  • Student's Name
  • Roll Number 
  • Registration Number
  • District
  • Student Category 
  • Stream of Study 
  • Marks Obtained in Theory and Practical Subjects 
  • Result Status 
  • Grade Obtained 
  • CGPA 
  • Subjects the Student Appeared/Opted for 
  • Total Marks Obtained

 

