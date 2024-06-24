Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024: HBSE to release admit cards for 10th, and 12th today, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024 admit card today, June 24

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024: The Board of School Education, Haryana will release the admit cards for class 10th, and 12th compartment exams today, June 24. All those who are going to appear in the exams can download their respective call letters from the official website - bseh.org.in.

As per the schedule, the board will conduct the class 10th compartment exams from July 4 to 11. A total of 7,573 students, of which, 4,895 boys and 2,678 girls will appear at 28 exam centres across the state, as per the information shared by the board.

BSEH Class 12th Compartment Exam 2024 will take place on July 3, wherein a total of 20,707 students of which, 12,529 boys and 8,178 girls will appear in the exam. The exam will be conducted at 75 exam centres across the state.

The board has made strict arrangements to maintain the integrity credibility and dignity of the exams. The board has also formed 26 effective flying squads for a surprise inspection of exam centres.

How to download Haryana Board 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2024 admit cards?

Visit the official website - bseh.org.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide essential information such as roll number and other details

Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024 admit card for classes 10th, and 12th will appear on the screen

Download and save the Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2024 admit card for future reference

In case, any student finds any errors in the photo, signature and other details on the admit cards. They can immediately reach out to the board before the commencement of the exams. Errors related to photos and signatures will not be corrected after the commencement of the exams. Candidates can contact the helpline number 01664-254309 or email of secondary branch assec@bseh.org.in and email of senior secondary branch assrs@bseh.org.in for any errors and rectifications.