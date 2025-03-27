Goa Board 12th Result 2025 to be out today, official websites to check GBSHSE HSSC scorecards Goa Board 12th Result 2025 will be announced today, March 27. Students who appeared in the 12th Board Exam 2025 can download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

Goa Board 12th Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will soon announce the results for the class 12th board exam 2025 today, March 27. According to the official announcement, the GBSHSE HSSC results will be declared at 5 PM. Students and parents can download the results through the official website. Along with the results, the board will also release the topper list which contains the student's rank, school name, marks obtained, and overall percentage.

The Goa Board (GBSHSE) conducted the exams from February 10 to March 1 at 20 centres across the state. A total of 17,686 students appeared for the HSSC examination in arts, commerce, science, and vocational streams, of which, 4,068 students were from Arts, 5,085 from Commerce, 6,086 from Science, and 2,447 from Vocational studies. Gender-wise, 8,462 boys and 9,224 girls students took the tests this year. There were additionally 24 private (exempted) and 138 private (fresh) applicants that took the Goa Class 12 board exams. Once the results are declared, students can download Goa Board 12th results by following the easy steps given below.

Goa Board 12th Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website, gbshse.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Goa HSSC Result 2025 link' available on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your credentials, and submit.

Goa HSSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Goa HSSC Result 2025 for future reference.

Goa HSSC Result 2025: Websites to check

gbshse.in

results.gbshsegoa.net

Last year, a total of 17,511 students appeared for the exam, with an overall pass percentage of 84.99%. For more details related to the GBSHSE HSSC Exam 2025 results, stay tuned to the official website.