Schools closed in Delhi-NCR today due to GRAP 3 restrictions? Here’s what students must know

Because of the rising pollution level and dense fog, the Central Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM) reimposed GRAP 3 restrictions in Delhi-NCR. As per the official order, unfavorable weather conditions contributed to the rise in pollution in the region.

The move to reimpose GRAP 3 restrictions was made when the air quality index (AQI) reached 365 at 4 PM on Wednesday. These restrictions include a ban on non-essential construction activities and the transition of classes up to grade 5 to hybrid mode. However, the order stated that parents and students can opt for online education wherever possible.

Are Delhi Schools closed Today?

Almost all schools in Delhi-NCR have faced multiple restrictions this year due to increasing pollution and now because of the GRAP 3 guidelines, all schools have been advised to implement a hybrid mode for classes up to grade 5 so that students and parents can choose between offline and online education.

Several schools in the Delhi-NCR voluntarily shifted to online mode by canceling physical classes to ensure the safety of students. In this crucial time, students and parents need to note that GRAP 3 restrictions do not mandate school closures. Moreover, students are advised to contact school authorities for latest updates on school closures.

Delhi schools closed last month for winter

Last month, the government had announced the closure of Delhi schools for winter break from January 1 to January 15, 2025. Because of the dense fog and cold wave, some schools in Delhi NCR, including Noida and Gurgaon, were asked to close or extend their winter break.

The development comes as the air quality in Delhi deteriorated sharply amid calm winds, smoggy situation and low mixing height with the 24-average AQI rising to 365 at 4 pm, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement curbs under stage 3 of GRAP.

GRAP Stage 3 imposes a ban on non-essential construction work. Under this restriction, classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. However, the parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available. As part of the GRAP 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts.