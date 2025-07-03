CUET UG 2025 Result to be declared on this date, when and where to download CUET UG 2025 Result will be declared soon. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details. Check updates here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - Undergraduate 2025 soon. According to the latest announcement, CUET UG 2025 results will be declared tomorrow, July 4. All those who appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth, and other details. CUET UG 2025 results will be accessible at cuet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the CUET UG 2025 exams were conducted from 13 May to 3 June at various exam centres. The provisional answer keys and response sheets were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 17 June. Candidates were allowed to raise objections by 20 June. Following this process, NTA dropped 27 questions from the CUET UG 2025. The testing agency will now release the CUET UG 2025 results based on this final answer key. Over 13.5 lakh candidates took the exam and are now waiting for their results to gain admission to undergraduate programmes offered by participating universities. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to download the CUET UG 2025 result by following the simple steps below.

CUET UG 2025 Result: How to download scorecards

Visit the official CUET website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to 'CUET UG 2025 Result'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and other details.

The CUET UG 2025 result will appear on screen.

Download and save the CUET UG 2025 results for future reference.

What after the results?

After the CUET UG 2025 results are announced, students must download their scorecards to check their percentiles and normalized marks. The next step is to apply to universities that accept CUET scores, such as Delhi University (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and others, through their individual admission portals.

Following the application process, candidates can participate in counselling or seat allocation rounds, where they will have the opportunity to fill out their preferences for courses and colleges. Based on merit and seat availability, universities will release allotment lists in phases. Once a seat is offered, students must confirm their acceptance by uploading the required documents, including mark sheets, ID proof, and the CUET scorecard. Timely action is crucial for securing admission.