Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 at chseodisha.nic.in Live Updates: Odisha plus two result tomorrow; direct links
 Live now

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 at chseodisha.nic.in Live Updates: Odisha plus two result tomorrow; direct links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 at chseodisha.nic.in Live: The CHSE Odisha plus two result will be announced on May 20 at 12:30 PM. The students can check and download CHSE Odisha plus two scorecard PDF on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 Live: Check Odisha 12th result date, direct links.
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2026 Live: Check Odisha 12th result date, direct links. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Bhubaneswar:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha Class 12 result 2026 will be announced on Wednesday, May 20. The CHSE Odisha plus two result time is 12:30 PM. CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check and download CHSE Odisha plus two scorecard PDF on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. Over 4 lakh students appeared for CHSE Odisha Class 12 exam held from February 18 to March 25, 2026.  

The students can follow these steps to check and download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in 
  • Click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

Live updates :CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 at chseodisha.nic.in Live

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:22 PM (IST)May 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard at orissaresults.nic.in

    Visit the official websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in 
    Click on CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF link 
    Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    Save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 2:21 PM (IST)May 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CHSE Odisha Plus Two result 2026 links

    CHSE Odisha Plus Two result 2026 links are - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 2:21 PM (IST)May 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 websites

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 websites are - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

     The students can follow these steps to check and download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 2:20 PM (IST)May 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 time

    CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 will be announced on May 20 at 12:30 PM. CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check and download CHSE Odisha plus two scorecard PDF on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

  • 2:20 PM (IST)May 19, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result date 2026

    CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 will be announced tomorrow, May 20. The students can check and download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
Odisha Class 12 Results Exam Results
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\