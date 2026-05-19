CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 at chseodisha.nic.in Live Updates: Odisha plus two result tomorrow; direct links

Bhubaneswar:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha Class 12 result 2026 will be announced on Wednesday, May 20. The CHSE Odisha plus two result time is 12:30 PM. CHSE Odisha 12th result 2026 once announced, students can check and download CHSE Odisha plus two scorecard PDF on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. The CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. Over 4 lakh students appeared for CHSE Odisha Class 12 exam held from February 18 to March 25, 2026.

The students can follow these steps to check and download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard on the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.