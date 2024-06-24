CGBSE Class 12 revaluation result 2024 announced, link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CGBSE Class 12 revaluation result 2024 announced

CGBSE Class 12 revaluation result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 12 revaluation results 2024 today, June 24. All those who had requested rechecking or revaluation of their answer sheets can check on the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

The annual class 12th results were announced on May 9. Following this, those who were not satisfied with their scores had the opportunity to apply for revaluation and retotaling for their marks. Students can now check their CGBSE Class 12 revaluation results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CGBSE Class 12 revaluation result 2024?

Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, ' Higher Secondary Main Exam Result (After Retotaling) -2024' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number and click on 'submit'

CGBSE Class 12 revaluation result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save CGBSE Class 12 revaluation result 2024 for future reference

What next?

The students can now apply for the supplementary exams if they wish to improve their marks. All those students who failed in one or two subjects are eligible to appear in the supplementary exams scheduled to take place between June 21 and July 2. The CGBSE Class 10th and 12th Supplementary Exams are scheduled to take place on July 24 and the results for the same will be announced tentatively in August. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates. It should be noted that the results displayed online are for informational purposes only. The board will release the original mark sheets separately. Students can directly check CGBSE Class 12 revaluation results by clicking on the above link.