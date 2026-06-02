CBSE 10th second board result date 2026: When will CBSE Class 10 result be out at cbse.gov.in?

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 second board result 2026 next week, by June 12, as per reports. CBSE 10th result 2026 once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. The CBSE 10th, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. CBSE Class 10 phase two exam was held from May 15 to 21, 2026.

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

The students can check and download the Class 10 scorecard 2026 PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in

Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link

Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials

CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download CBSE 10th marksheets via DigiLocker?

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE Board Results.

Click on this option.

Enter the required details and submit.

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download CBSE 10th scorecard via UMANG app

Download UMANG app from Google Playstore

Enter the login credentials - registration number/ mobile number

Select CBSE 12th marksheet PDF link

CBSE 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

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