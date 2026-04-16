CBSE 10th result 2026 Live on Digilocker, Umang; Not happy with result; check alternative options

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 exam result 2026. Over 23 lakh (23,16,008) students cleared the CBSE 10th exam 2026 successfully this year, the pass percentage touched at 93.70 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys; the pass percentage of female students was 94.99 per cent, male students was 92.69 per cent.

Region-wise, Trivandrum and Vijaywada have the highest pass percentage with 99.79 per cent, Chennai - 99.58 per cent, Bengaluru- 98.91 per cent. CBSE 10th result 2026 once released, is available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.