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CBSE 10th result 2026 Live on Digilocker, Umang; Not happy with result; check alternative options

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

CBSE 10th result 2026 Live: Over 23 lakh (23,16,008) students cleared the CBSE 10th exam 2026 successfully this year, the pass percentage touched at 93.70 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys; the pass percentage of female students was 94.99 per cent, male students was 92.69 per cent.

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: CBSE 10th scorecard available at UMANG App, Digilocker.
CBSE 10th Result 2026 Live: CBSE 10th scorecard available at UMANG App, Digilocker. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 exam result 2026. Over 23 lakh (23,16,008) students cleared the CBSE 10th exam 2026 successfully this year, the pass percentage touched at 93.70 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys; the pass percentage of female students was 94.99 per cent, male students was 92.69 per cent. 

Region-wise, Trivandrum and Vijaywada have the highest pass percentage with 99.79 per cent, Chennai - 99.58 per cent, Bengaluru- 98.91 per cent. CBSE 10th result 2026 once released, is available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th scorecard 2026, students need to visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth. The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.   

  • Visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in 
  • Click on CBSE Class 10 scorecard pdf link 
  • Use registration number, roll number/ date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Live updates :CBSE 10th result 2026 Live at results.cbse.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 11:14 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026: Pass percentage improved

    The pass percentage of CBSE 10th exam 2026 has improved in comparison to previous year. This year, the pass percentage of CBSE Class 10 exam 2026 was 93.70 per cent, last year, the pass percentage was 93.66 per cent. 

     

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026: Institution-wise performance

    • KV - 99.57% 
    • JNV - 99.42% 
    • STSS - 97.42% 
    • Govt - 91.43% 
    • Govt Aided- 91.01% 
  • 11:10 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026 Live: Top performing districts

    1. Trivandrum (99.79 per cent) 
    2. Vijaywada (99.79 per cent) 
    3. Chennai (99.58 per cent) 
    4. Bengaluru (98.91 per cent) 
    5. Delhi West (97.45 per cent) 
    6. Delhi East (97.33 per cent). 
  • 11:07 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026 Live: Girls outperform boys

    The girls have outperformed boys in CBSE 10th exam 2026; the pass percentage of female students was 94.99 per cent, male students was 92.69 per cent. The pass percentage of CBSE 10th exam 2026 touched at 93.70 per cent. 

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Apr 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th result 2026: 93.70% students pass

    Over 23 lakh (23,16,008) students cleared the CBSE 10th exam 2026 successfully this year, the pass percentage touched at 93.70 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys; the pass percentage of female students was 94.99 per cent, male students was 92.69 per cent.  

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