CAT result date 2025: When will IIM CAT result be out? Direct link at iimcat.ac.in CAT result date 2025: CAT result 2025 is likely to be announced this week. Know how to download CAT scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) result is likely to be released this week, as the CAT final answer key will be released today, December 17. CAT result 2025 once released, will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download CAT scorecard 2025 at iimcat.ac.in

CAT result date of last 5 years

CAT result 2024- December 19

CAT result 2023- December 21

CAT result 2022- December 21

CAT result 2021- January 3

CAT result 2020- January 2.

How to download CAT final answer key 2025

CAT final answer key 2025 will soon be available on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in. The candidates can follow these steps to download CAT final answer key 2025. To download CAT final answer key 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in and click on final answer key 2025 PDF link. CAT final answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save IIM CAT final answer key PDF and take a print out.

For details on CAT 2025, please visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.