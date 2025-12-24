Live CAT Result 2025 (OUT): IIM CAT scorecard at iimcat.ac.in; Non-engineers dominate merit list CAT Result 2025 (OUT) Live Updates: CAT scorecard 2025 link is iimcat.ac.in. A total of 12 candidates scored cent percentile in CAT with Delhi topped among the states having three candidates scored cent percentile.

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kozhikode) has declared the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) result today, December 24. The CAT 2025 aspirants can check the CAT result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in and download scorecard PDF.

A total of 12 candidates scored cent percentile in CAT with Delhi topped among the states having three candidates scored cent percentile. Other states having top scorers include Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Among the 12 candidates who obtained 100 percentile, 10 are male and two are female. Non-engineers dominated the CAT merit list; nine are from non-engineering backgrounds while three are from engineering backgrounds.

How to download CAT scorecard 2025 PDF at iimcat.ac.in