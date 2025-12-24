Advertisement
  CAT Result 2025 (OUT): IIM CAT scorecard at iimcat.ac.in; Non-engineers dominate merit list

CAT Result 2025 (OUT) Live Updates: CAT scorecard 2025 link is iimcat.ac.in. A total of 12 candidates scored cent percentile in CAT with Delhi topped among the states having three candidates scored cent percentile.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kozhikode) has declared the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) result today, December 24. The CAT 2025 aspirants can check the CAT result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in and download scorecard PDF. 

A total of 12 candidates scored cent percentile in CAT with Delhi topped among the states having three candidates scored cent percentile. Other states having top scorers include Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Among the 12 candidates who obtained 100 percentile, 10 are male and two are female. Non-engineers dominated the CAT merit list; nine are from non-engineering backgrounds while three are from engineering backgrounds.

How to download CAT scorecard 2025 PDF at iimcat.ac.in

  • Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
  • CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
  • Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 5:24 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 5:10 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 5:01 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 4:50 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 4:48 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 4:41 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 4:32 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 4:29 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 4:22 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 4:12 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 3:56 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT Result 2025 release date and time

    The IIM CAT result 2025 will be announced today, December 24. The candidates can check CAT result 2025 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. CAT final answer key 2025 was earlier released on December 17 and the exam held on November 30.

    To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 3:44 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 3:43 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 3:43 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 3:41 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 3:40 PM (IST)Dec 24, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

