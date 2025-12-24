The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kozhikode) has declared the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) result today, December 24. The CAT 2025 aspirants can check the CAT result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in and download scorecard PDF.
A total of 12 candidates scored cent percentile in CAT with Delhi topped among the states having three candidates scored cent percentile. Other states having top scorers include Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha.
Among the 12 candidates who obtained 100 percentile, 10 are male and two are female. Non-engineers dominated the CAT merit list; nine are from non-engineering backgrounds while three are from engineering backgrounds.
How to download CAT scorecard 2025 PDF at iimcat.ac.in
- Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
- Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link
- Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
- CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.