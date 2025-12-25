Advertisement
  4. CAT Result 2025: Meet the IIM CAT toppers; know their success strategies

CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: Out of the top scorers in CAT, 10 are male and two are female. Non-engineers dominated the CAT merit list; nine are from non-engineering backgrounds while three are from engineering backgrounds.

Edited By: Arnab Mitra
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

A total of 12 candidates scored cent percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025), the result was announced on Wednesday, December 24. Delhi topped among the states having three candidates scored cent percentile, other states having top scorers include Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Out of the top scorers in CAT, 10 are male and two are female. Non-engineers dominated the CAT merit list; nine are from non-engineering backgrounds while three are from engineering backgrounds.

CAT Result 2025 at iimcat.ac.in: How to download scorecard PDF

The candidates can follow these steps to check CAT result 2025 and download scorecard PDF. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out.

  • Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in
  • Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link
  • Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth
  • CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download
  • Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Male dominates CAT merit list - check performance ratio at 99.98 percentile

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How many candidates score 99.99 percentile

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Male, female candidates performance in CAT

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Non-engineers dominate CAT merit list

  • 10:30 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    3 students from Delhi top in CAT

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Dec 25, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Who are the toppers?

