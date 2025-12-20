Advertisement
  CAT Result 2025: IIM CAT result release date and time; scorecard download link at iimcat.ac.in

  CAT Result 2025: IIM CAT result release date and time; scorecard download link at iimcat.ac.in

CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: CAT Convenor Ram Kumar PN confirmed to India TV Digital that the B-school admission test result will be announced in the last week of December. "We are working to announce CAT result 2025 and can be expected between December 28 and 31," the CAT Convenor said.

New Delhi:

Following the release of Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) final answer key, the candidates are anticipating to get their result soon. However, CAT Convenor Ram Kumar PN confirmed to India TV Digital that the B-school admission test result will be announced in the last week of December. "We are working to announce CAT result 2025 and can be expected between December 28 and 31," the CAT Convenor said. CAT was earlier held on November 30.  

The candidates who had appeared in CAT 2025 can check the result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. To download CAT scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official portal- iimcat.ac.in and click on CAT scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CAT scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

The CAT 2025 final answer key has also been released, the candidates can check and download CAT final answer key on the official portal- iimcat.ac.in.  

  • 10:27 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT Result 2025 Live Updates: CAT result today?

    CAT Result 2025 will not be announced today, December 20. The candidates can check CAT result 2025 on the official website- iimcat.ac.in and download scorecard PDF. 

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CAT Result 2025 Live: When will IIM CAT result be released?

    CAT result 2025 will be announced in the last week of December. CAT Convenor Ram Kumar PN told India TV Digital, "we are working to announce CAT result 2025 and can be expected between December 28 and 31." CAT result 2025 once released, will be available on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. 

