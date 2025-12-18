CAT result 2025 at iimcat.ac.in likely today; how to download scorecard PDF CAT result 2025: CAT result 2025 is likely to be announced today, December 18. The candidates can check CAT result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in and download scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) aspirants can expect the result of management entrance test today, December 18 as the final answer key of CAT has already been released. The candidates who had appeared for CAT can check the result on the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The CAT final answer key 2025 was released on December 17.

How to download CAT scorecard 2025 at iimcat.ac.in

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in

Click on CAT scorecard 2025 link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

CAT scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save CAT scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CAT result date of last 5 years

CAT result 2024- December 19

CAT result 2023- December 21

CAT result 2022- December 21

CAT result 2021- January 3

CAT result 2020- January 2.

CAT final answer key 2025: How to download at iimcat.ac.in

Visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in Click on CAT final answer key 2025 PDF link CAT final answer key PDF will be available for download Save CAT final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

