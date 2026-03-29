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  4. BSEB 10th result 2026 out? at result.biharboardonline.org Live: How to download Bihar Board matric scorecard
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BSEB 10th result 2026 out? at result.biharboardonline.org Live: How to download Bihar Board matric scorecard

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

BSEB 10th result 2026 at result.biharboardonline.org Live: The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, result.biharboardonline.org, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Know how to download matric, 10th scorecard PDF.

BSEB 10th result 2026 Live: Check Bihar Board matric result at results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB 10th result 2026 Live: Check Bihar Board matric result at results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Image Source : secondary.biharboardonline.com
Patna:

The Bihar Board (BSEB) matric Class 10 exam result 2026 will be announced soon on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com 
  • Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials 
  • BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

 

Live updates :BSEB 10th result 2026 out? at result.biharboardonline.org Live Updates

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  • 12:49 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 10th result 2026 links

    BSEB Bihar Board matric 10th result 2026 links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

  • 12:48 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF at results.biharboardonline.org

    Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.org, secondary.biharboardonline.com 
    Click on BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF link 
    Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials 
    BSEB Bihar Board 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    Save BSEB matric 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

     

  • 12:47 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check BSEB matric 10th result at results.biharboardonline.org

    The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

     

  • 12:47 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    results.biharboardonline.org matric result websites

    results.biharboardonline.org matric result websites are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 12:46 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    result.biharboardonline.org 10th result soon

    result.biharboardonline.org BSEB 10th result 2026 will be announced soon. The students can check BSEB 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on scorecard PDF link.  Enter login credentials - registration number and roll number. BSEB matric, 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save BSEB matric Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

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