Bihar NMMS result 2023 out, check toppers and merit list at scert.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NMMS result 2023 download: The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Bihar has released the Bihar NMMS result today, April 23 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar NMMS can download their results from the official website of scert.bihar.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on January 22, 2023. Candidates who have successfully declared passed in the Bihar NMMS 2023 will get a scholarship to study in Class 9. Candidates can download Bihar NMMS result 2023 followed by the easy steps given below. The scores from both the MAT and SAT exams are taken into account when preparing the Bihar NMMS results.

Bihar NMMS result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website - scert.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads 'Bihar NMMS result 2023'

It will take you to the login page

Now, enter your roll number, exam date, captcha and click on submit button

Bihar NMMS result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download Bihar NMMS result 2023 and save it for future reference

Bihar NMMS result 2023 direct download link

NMMSS Topper

Bihar NMMS result 2023: Qualifying Marks

The candidates belonging to the General Category require to secure 40 percent marks and the candidates belonging to the SC, ST & PH category require to secure 32 percent marks to clear the exam.

A soft copy of the Bihar NMMS results is also being emailed to all district education officers, according to an official notice. Students can check their NMMS individual result cards as well as the results of all successful candidates from the district education officer who is in charge of that area.

