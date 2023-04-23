AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card to be out soon at aiimsexams.ac.in-details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Download AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card soon

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will soon release the admit card for the AIIMS INI SS Entrance Exam July 2023 Session soon. Candidates will be able to download AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card from the official website of aiimsexams.ac.in, once it is released.

According to the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on April 29 and the results for the same will be released on May 5. However, there is still no confirmation on the release of admit cards. The candidates who applied for AIIMS INI SS July 2023 have been advised to keep checking on the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card: How to download?

Go to the official website of aiimsexams.ac.in

Navigate the link of AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card

It will take you to the login button

Now, you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card and save it for future reference

Candidates have been advised to produce a hard copy of the admit card while appearing for the exam. Candidates have also been advised to cross-check all the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of an error in the printed detail, it must be reported to the concerned authorities for due correction. Candidates have been advised to carry a hard copy of their admit card, along with a valid photo ID proof, on the day of the exam. Candidates should note that there will be no entry without the admit card. Also, Candidates have been advised to report to the exam center one hour prior to the commencement of the exam.

