Bihar Board Result 2025: When BSEB will announce 10th, and 12th results? check latest updates

Bihar Board Result 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the BSEB 10th and 12th results. Students who participated in the Bihar Board Exam 2025 can download their results from the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board conducted the class 10th exam from February 17 to 25 and the class 12th exam from February 1 to 15. Now, students are waiting for the Bihar Board Inter Result 2025 and BSEB matric results, but the question remains: When will the board declare the class 12 results? So far, BSEB has not announced the exact date and time for releasing the class 10th and 12th board exam results. Once announced, students can download the Bihar Board Result 2025 from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

To announce the Bihar Board Result 2025, the board is expected to hold a press conference. During the event, the board will provide details on the number of students who appeared and registered, the number of students who passed the exam, and the overall pass percentage. The board will also announce the names of the top scorers. After this, the link to the results will be activated on the official website.

How to download Bihar Board Result 2025 for 10th and 12th?

Visit the official website of BSEB, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Navigate to the link for 'BSEB 10th and 12th results.'

3. You will be redirected to the login page.

Enter the required details and submit.

BSEB 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen.

Download the BSEB 10th and 12th results.

Details on Bihar Board Inter and Matric Scorecards:

Once the Bihar Board Matric Results and Bihar Board Inter Results are announced, students can download their scorecards from the official website. The following details will be included on their marksheets. In case of any errors in the scorecards, students can contact the concerned authority for rectification:

Roll Number

Roll Code

Father's Name

Mother's Name

Subject Name

Marks in Theory

Marks in Practical

Total Marks in Subject

Total Marks

Result Status

Division

