Bihar Board 12th Topper: Auto driver’s daughter tops Bihar board exams 2025, dreams of becoming CA Roshni Kumari, the daughter of an auto driver from Vaishali, Bihar, has topped the state’s class 12 board exams in the commerce stream. Despite severe financial hardships, she remained committed to her studies, often studying late into the night.

Bihar Board Class 12th Topper: Roshni Kumari, the daughter of an auto driver from Bihar’s Vaishali district, has defied all odds to top the state’s class 12 board exams in the commerce stream. Growing up in a household where financial struggles were a daily reality, roshni never let poverty stand in the way of her education. Her determination and hard work have now brought her well-deserved success. Roshni’s father, Sudhir Kumar, drives an auto rickshaw in Hajipur, while her mother, Aarti Devi, takes care of the household. The family often struggled to make ends meet, but they always prioritized education. Despite limited resources, roshni remained dedicated to her studies.

She completed her primary education at Kashipur Chakbibi School and later studied at Chandpura High School. She is currently enrolled at Jamunilal College in hajipur for her intermediate education. As the eldest of three siblings, she has always been a role model for her younger sister, sonali and brother, Raunak.

Dream to become a chartered accountant

Speaking about her achievement, Roshni credited her mother’s unwavering support. "She has always been like a friend to me, encouraging me to study despite our financial difficulties," she said. Roshni aspires to become a chartered accountant. "My father works long hours, OFTEN eating just once a day, to support our education. I want to study hard and build a better future for my family," she said, holding back tears.

She studied 8 to 9 hours a day, often staying up late at night to ensure she met her academic goals. Her mother recalled, "She was determined to top the exams. From the beginning, she was focused on her goal, and today, her hard work has paid off."

Father’s pride and sacrifices

Roshni’s father, Sudhir Kumar, was emotional as he spoke about his daughter’s success. "i always believed she would do something remarkable. Even as a child, she was brilliant. I studied up to the intermediate level myself, but due to financial difficulties, I had to start driving an auto. I will do everything I can to support her further education," he said.

A message of inspiration

Roshni’s mother encouraged other students to work hard despite challenges. "Success doesn’t come easy, but if you stay determined, you will achieve your dreams," she said. With her remarkable achievement, Roshni has not only made her family proud but has also become an inspiration for students across Bihar, proving that determination and perseverance can overcome even the toughest circumstances.

(Reported by Raja Babu from Vaishali)