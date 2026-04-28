Assam AHSEC HS result 2026 link at ahsec.assam.gov.in: Alternative websites to download 12th scorecard PDF

Guwahati:

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) HS, 12th result alternative website is indiaresults.com. The AHSEC HS scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. Over 3.30 lakh (3,30,744) appeared for the AHSEC HS exam 2026 held between February 11 to March 16.

The students can check AHSEC HS result 2026 at indiaresults.com. To download AHSEC HS 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit indiaresults.com and click on HS, 12th scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save AHSEC HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the alternative website - indiaresults.com

Click on AHSEC HS marksheet PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save AHSEC HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

How to download AHSEC HS 12th marksheet PDF at resultsassam.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to check and download AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF on the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in. To download AHSEC HS marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download, save AHSEC HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in

Click on AHSEC HS marksheet PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download

Save AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

How to check AHSEC HS result 2026 via SMS

The students can check AHSEC HS result by sending SMS to 5676750 or 56263. Type ASSAM12 and send it to 5676750 or 56263.

How to check AHSEC HS result 2026 at UPOLOBDHA app

Download the official UPOLOBDHA app from Google Playstore Click on AHSEC HS 12th result link Enter roll number and registration number AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen Save AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

AHSEC HS, 12th marksheet via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for AHSEC HS, 12th Results

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

For details on AHSEC HS result 2026, please visit the official websites - ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in.