AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025 to be out tomorrow, when and where to download

Andhra Pradesh AP SSC Class 10 Results 2025 will be declared tomorrow, April 22. Candidates who took the exam can download their marksheets using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page of BSEAP, bseap.org.

According to the official announcement, AP SSC 10th Results will be declared tomorrow, April 22, at 10 am. The announcement of the results will be made by AP Education Minister, Sri. Nara Lokesh via a press meet. The link to the results will be activated after the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025 announcement. During the press conference, the details on pass percentage, topper names, district-wise pass percentage, and gender wise pass percentage details will be shared. Once results are declared, students and parents can download their scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025?

Open the official website of BSEAP— bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the 'Class 10 (SSC) Results' tab.

Enter your roll number in the field provided.

The AP 10th Class Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students must download and save a copy of their AP SSC Result for immediate reference.

Will AP Board release SSC topper list?

No, the board will not announce the toppers' list in the interest of students.

How to download AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025 via WhatsApp?

Send a message 'Hi' to 9552300009.

Select Education Services option.

Select SSC Public Exam or open school inter Results.

Enter your hall ticket/admit card number.

You will receive AP SSC results 2025 on your mobile.

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 86.69 per cent. Gender-wise, girls performed better than boys. The pass rate of girls was 89.17 per cent, while the Boys' pass percentage was 84.32 per cent.Students can visit the official website for latest updates.