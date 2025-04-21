AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025 not likely tomorrow, check BSEAP official date and time AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025 will not be announced tomorrow, April 21. Students who appeared for the exam can download their marksmemo using their roll number, and other details on the login page. Check latest updates here.

New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has confirmed the official date and time of releasing AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025. Students eagerly waiting for the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025 will be able to download their marks memo by visiting the official website, BSEAP, https://bse.ap.gov.in/.

According to the latest updates, AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025 will be announced on April 23, at 11 AM, by AP Education Minister, Sri. Nara Lokesh via a press meet. The link to the results will be activated after the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025 announcement. During the press conference, the details on pass percentage, topper names, district-wise pass percentage, and gender wise pass percentage details will be shared.

Once the AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025 is out, students will be able to download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login. Students can follow the steps to download their marks memo.

How to download AP SSC Class 10 Result 2025?

Open the official website of BSEAP— bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the 'Class 10 (SSC) Results' tab.

Enter your roll number in the field provided.

The AP 10th Class Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students must download and save a copy of their AP SSC Result for immediate reference.

How to check AP SSC Class 10 Result via SMS?

Open the SMS application on your phone

Type SSC Roll Number

Send the message to 55352

The AP 10th Result 2025 will be sent to your mobile number.

Last year, the overall pass percentage of AP SSC results was 86.69 per cent. The female students performed better, with a pass percentage of 89.17 per cent, compared to the boys' pass rate of 84.32 per cent. A total of 6,16,615 students appeared for the SSC exam last year. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website of BSEAP for latest updates.