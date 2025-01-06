AP SBTET 2024 results out for diploma, and pharmacy exams, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AP SBTET 2024 results out for diploma, and pharmacy exams

AP SBTET 2024 result: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has announced the results of the diploma and pharmacy exams conducted in October/November, 2024. Students can access their results on the official website, sbtet.ap.gov.in.

The results for the Diploma C16, C20, and Pharmacy ER-9, ER02020 for the October/November 2024 exams are available on the official website. The exams were conducted for the regular and backlog candidates in C23, C20, C16, C14, C09, and ER-91 Pharmacy and odd semester exams for C20, C16, ER 91 and ER 2020. In order to download AP SBTET 2024 results, the candidates are required to follow the below-mentioned steps to download their scorecards.

AP SBTET 2024 result: How to download?

Visit the official website, sbtet.ap.gov.in/apsbtet/

Navigate the link to the '''Diploma C16, C20 ON-2024 Results,' 'Pharmacy ON-2024 Results,' or 'Diploma C23 ON-2024 Results''

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your pin number, choose the semester name from the dropdown menu

Submit the details to check your results

Students can preserve a copy of 'Diploma C16, C20 ON-2024 Results,' 'Pharmacy ON-2024 Results,' or 'Diploma C23 ON-2024 Results for future reference

Here's direct link to download AP SBTET 2024 results

AP SBTET 2024 result: Details on Marksheets

Student's name

Hall ticket number

Course

Scheme code (e.g., C23, C20)

Semester

Subject codes and names

Individual subject marks

Total marks obtained

Maximum marks

Result status (Pass/Fail)

Grade or percentage

Date of birth

College name

Examination center

Helpline Numbers

In case of any query related to results, students can contact the board at 7901620552. For technical issues, they can call 7032134560. Both helpline numbers will be available between 10 am and 5.30 pm on working days. Additionally, students can email their concerns to apsbtet.helpdesk@gmail.com. For more details, visit the official website.