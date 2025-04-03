AP Intermediate Result 2025: BIEAP Manabadi to announce 1st, 2nd year results soon, when and where to download AP Intermediate Result 2025: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will soon announce the AP Intermediate 1st-year and 2nd-year results 2025. Check expected date, how to download, and other latest updates on results.

AP Intermediate Result 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will soon announce the AP Intermediate 1st-year and 2nd-year results 2025. According to media reports, the results are expected to be released in the first or second week of April. However, the board officials have not made an official announcement yet. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to download AP Intermediate Result 2025 using their credentials on the login page. AP Intermediate Results 2025 will be accessible at bieap.gov.in.

The AP 1st-year Inter exams were conducted from March 1 to 19, and the 2nd-year exams took place from March 3 to 20, 2025. The evaluation procedure for the BIEAP 1st and 2nd-year exam answer sheets is currently underway and is expected to be concluded by April 6. Following this, the results will be announced soon.

In previous years, the results were announced on April 12, 2024, April 26, 2023, and June 22, 2022. Based on this trend, students can expect their AP Inter Results 2025 to be announced between April 10-15. For the convenience of students, the board will release the BIEAP 1st and 2nd-year results via WhatsApp this year, allowing students to easily access their scores. To download the BIEAP 1st and 2nd-year results, students can follow these simple steps once the results are out:

AP Intermediate Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of BIEAP, bieap.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'AP Intermediate Result 2025'

It will redirect you to the new page.

Enter your credentials and submit.

AP Intermediate Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save AP Intermediate Result 2025 for future reference.

How to download BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year results via WhatsApp?

Open WhatsApp on your phone.

Type 'Hi' message and send it to '9552300009'

Now, 'Select Service' option available on the screen - tap on it.

Select 'Education Services' and then 'Download Exam Results (Intermediate)'

Tap on 'AP Inter Result 2025 Download' once activated

Enter your hall ticket number to get your marks memo.

Download and save BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year results for future reference.

Details on scorecards

Student's Name

Hall Ticket Number

Marks Secured in Every Subject

Overall Grade

Qualifying Status

Grand Total

Passing Marks

To pass AP Inter exams, the candidates are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Those who do not meet this requirement will need to take the compartment exams later in the year.

Alternative websites to check results