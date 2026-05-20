[Alternative websites] TN SSLC 10th results websites crashed? Check alternative ways to download marks memo

The TN, Tamil Nadu SSLC, Class 10 result 2026 will be available at indiaresults.com, Digilocker and App, apart from the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. The TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf login credentials are - registration number, date of birth.
The students can follow these steps to check and download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo PDF on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo PDF on the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, students need to visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf link. Enter login credentials - registration number, date of birth. TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen, save TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in
- Click on TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf link
- Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen
- Save TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf via Digilocker
- Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore
- Click on TN SSLC scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- TN 10th marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download
- Save TN 10th marks memo PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf via App: Steps to download
- Download TN Board Result 2026 app from Google Play store
- Click on TN 10th scorecard pdf link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- TN SSLC scorecard PDF will be available for download
- Save TN SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
How to download TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf at indiaresults.com
- Click on TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf at indiaresults.com
- Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth
- TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen
- Save TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on TN SSLC, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.