AKTU UG and PG semester exam results 2025 released at aktu.ac.in; How to download scorecard PDF AKTU UG and PG semester exam results 2025: The students who had appeared for the B.Tech, B.Pharma, MBA, M.Tech exams can check and download semester-wise marksheets PDF on the official website- aktu.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has released the UG and PG semester exam results 2025. The students who had appeared for the B.Tech, B.Pharma, MBA, M.Tech exams can check and download semester-wise marksheets PDF on the official website- aktu.ac.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download AKTU UG and PG semester marksheet PDF. To download AKTU UG and PG semester marksheet PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- aktu.ac.in and click on BTech, BPharma, MBA, MTech semester scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. AKTU UG and PG semester scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save AKTU UG and PG semester marksheet PDF and take a print out.

AKTU UG and PG semester marksheet PDF: Steps to download at aktu.ac.in