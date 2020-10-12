UPSEE Result 2020 declared. Get direct link to check result

Image Source : FILE UPSEE Result 2020 declared

UPSEE Result 2020: The results of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) have been declared by APJ Abdul Kalam Technical Univerity, Lucknow. Students who appeared for the UPSEE 2020 can visit the official website -- upsee.nic.in, to check their result. They can also click on the direct link given below.

Those who clear the UPSEE will be eligible to apply for admission to engineering, architecture, and pharma courses in the Uttar Pradesh. AKTU-affiliated colleges offer 5 per cent for economically weaker section students from whom no tuition fee will be charged. The seats for economically weaker section students will be given based on merit.

Those who have cleared the examinations will be called for UPSEE counselling process. Based on that, the students will be alloted colleges and courses.

