Image Source : FILE UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 results declared, 6320 candidates qualify

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the PCS, ACF and RFO Prelims Result 2019 on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination held on December 15, 2019, can now check their results by following the link shared below.

The examination was taken by more than 5 lakh students in 19 districts at 1166 centres in all. The candidates who have qualified the pre-examination can now appear for the mains exam.

A total of 318147 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 6320 candidates have qualified for the main exams.

UPPSC PCS Pre 2019: How to check results

Candidates can go to the official website of UPPSC ( uppsc.up.nic.in)

Go to the results section that is present on the homepage Check here for PDF of the result

Click on the section and you will be redirected to a new page

Enter your registration number, your date of birth and your fathers or husbands name in the boxes there

Your result will be displayed in front of you

Download the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference

UPPSC ACF, RFO main exam:

The UPPSC ACF, RFO main exam will be conducted from February 23 to March 6, 2020. The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The admit card for UPPSC ACF, RFO main exam has been released on the website. Click here to download UPPSC PCS main exam admit card.