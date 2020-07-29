UK Board Result 2020 to be declared today. Check time for UBSE Result

UK Board Result 2020: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is set to declare the UK Board Result 2020 today (Wednesday). Students should note that the UBSE 10th Class Result 2020 and UBSE 12th Class Result 2020 will be released on the official website. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Uttarakhand schools will not be displaying the UK Board Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.
UBSE Result 2020: Time
According to the sources close to the Uttarakhand Board, the UK Board Result 2020 will be declared at 11 AM. The state board will be announcing the UK Board Result 2020 through a press conference, which will be graced by State Education Minister Arvind Pandey. He will also be joined by Uttarakhand Board Chairman of the board RK Kunwar and other senior officials of the board.
UBSE Result 2020: How to Check
1. Visit the official website uaresults.nic.in
2. Click on the link that reads 'UK Board 10th/12th Result 2020'
3. Enter your roll number and other details required
4. Your UBSE Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen
5. Download your UBSE Result 2020 and take a print of the same for future reference
UBSE Result 2020: Websites to Check
Students can browse the below-listed portals to check their UBSE Result 2020
- uaresults.nic.in
- examresults.net
- indiaresults.com
- results.shiksha