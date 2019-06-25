Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE TSSET Admit Card 2019

TSSET Admit Card 2019 released: How to download the hall ticket from telanganaset.org

The Telangana SET Admit Cards have been released by the Osmania University today at the official website -- telanganaset.org. The aspirants will have to visit the official website to download the SET Admit Card 2019.

Telangana State- State Eligibility Test (TS-SET)-2019 is a state-level entrance exam. TSSET Exams 2019 will be conducted on July 5 and 6. Candidates are advised to download the Admit Cards at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

Steps to download the TSSET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- telanganaset.org

Step 2: Click on the link which mentions admit card download

Step 3: Enter your application number in the given slot

Step 4: Enter the other required information asked on the page

Step 5: Verify and click on the 'Submit' button

Step 6: Your TSSET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a printout

TSSET Admit Card 2019 is a mandatory document which is required while entering into the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination if they fail to provide the hall ticket.