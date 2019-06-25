TSSET Admit Card 2019 released: How to download the hall ticket from telanganaset.org

Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
TSSET Admit Card 2019: The Telangana SET Admit Cards have been released by the Osmania University today at the official website -- telanganaset.org.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 25, 2019 20:27 IST
TSSET Admit Card 2019

TSSET Admit Card 2019 | The Telangana SET Admit Cards have been released by the Osmania University today at the official website -- telanganaset.org. The aspirants will have to visit the official website to download the SET Admit Card 2019.

Telangana State- State Eligibility Test (TS-SET)-2019 is a state-level entrance exam. TSSET Exams 2019 will be conducted on July 5 and 6. Candidates are advised to download the Admit Cards at the earliest to avoid last minute rush. 

Steps to download the TSSET Admit Card 2019: 

Step 1: Visit the official website -- telanganaset.org

Step 2: Click on the link which mentions admit card download
Step 3: Enter your application number in the given slot
Step 4: Enter the other required information asked on the page
Step 5: Verify and click on the 'Submit' button
Step 6: Your TSSET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download  and take a printout 

TSSET Admit Card 2019 is a mandatory document which is required while entering into the examination hall. Candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination if they fail to provide the hall ticket. 

