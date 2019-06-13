Thursday, June 13, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: June 13, 2019 11:38 IST
TS ICET result 2019: TSCHE to declare scores tomorrow; check at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET result 2019 | The Kakatiya University, on behalf of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education or TSCHE, will announce the TS ICET result 2019 on the official website of the TSCHE -- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Students can check their TS ICET result 2019 by visiting the official website of TSCHE -- icet.tsche.ac.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

Along with the TS ICET result 2019, TSCHE will also release the final answer key. The preliminary answer key of TS ICET 2019 was released on  May 31 and candidates were allowed to submit their objection till June 3.

The TS ICET result 2019 will only be available in online mode.

Follow these steps to get your TS ICET result 2019 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TSCHE - icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says ‘Results’
Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number, Registration Number and Date of Birth
Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 5: Your TS ICET Result 2019 marksheet will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download it and take a printout of your result for future reference

