TNUSRB Constable Result 2019 Declared. Direct link to check Cut Off, Answer Key

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the result for the post of Grade 2 Police Constable, Jail Wardens and other on its official website of TNUSRB - tnusrbonline.org . Those who were waiting for the TNUSRB Constable Result 2019 can download their result, cut off marks and answer keys by visiting the official website.

Direct link to TNUSRB Constable Result 2019

The TNUSRB Constable examination 2019 was conducted on August 25 across various centres in the state. The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board or TNUSRB had invited applications for the recruitment of GR. II Police Constables, Gr. II Jail Warders, Firemen Posts.

Step 1: Visit the official website -- tnusrbonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the (COMMON - RECRUITMENT 2019 (GR.II POLICE CONSTABLES, GR.II JAIL WARDERS FIREMEN) given.

Step 3: Login with your credentials on the TNUSRB Main website.

Step 4: After successful submission, your Result/Cut Off Marks/Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take Print Out of result and save a copy for future reference.