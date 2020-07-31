TBSE 12th Result 2020 declared. Direct link to check Tripura Board Class 12 Result

Image Source : PTI TBSE 12th Result 2020 declared

TBSE 12th Result: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the TBSE 12 Result 2020 today (Friday). Students who had appeared for the Tripura Board Class 12 exams should note that the Tripura HS Result 2020 has only be released on the official website. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Tripura Board will not be displaying the TBSE 12th Result on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download Tripura Board Result have been shared below

TBSE 12th Result 2020: How to Check

1. Visit the official website tripuraresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'TBSE HS Result 2020'

3. Enter your roll number and other required details

4. Submit the details

5. Your Tripura HS Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download your Tripura Board Class 12 Result and take a print of the same for future reference

Tripura HS Result 2020: How to check via SMS

Students can receive their TBSE Class 12 Result on their mobile phones. For this, the students should type TBSE10 and send the message to 7738299899.

Tripura HS Result 2020: Direct Link

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their Tripura Board Class 12 Result

Direct Link To Download TBSE Class 12 Result

