RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared today. Check time, other details

Image Source : PTI RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared today

RBSE 10th Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board will declare the RBSE 10th Result 2020 today (Tuesday). Students who had appeared for the RBSE exams 2020 should note that the RBSE Result 2020 will be released on the official website. In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, schools affiliated with the Rajasthan Board will not be displaying the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 on noticeboards, to prevent the gathering of students on campus.

Once declared, the steps to check and download RBSE 10th Result 2020 will be shared with the students.

RBSE 10th Result 2020: Time

As per the official announcement, the RBSE Class 10 Results 2020 will be declared today (Tuesday). Students should note that the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 will be declared at 4 PM today, on the official website rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th Result 2020: The COVID-19 Impact

Nearly 10 lakh students had appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams this year. The Rajasthan Board exams were earlier scheduled to be held from March 14 to March 27. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the RBSE exams were postponed and were later conducted in June. The lockdown due to the pandemic also resulted in the delay of RBSE 10th Result 2020, as the evaluation process could not be completed in time.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage