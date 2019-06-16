Periyar University Result 2019: UG, PG April Results to be declared today. Direct link to check exam result

Image Source : PTI Periyar University Result 2019 to be declared today

The UG/PG Result 2019 for the April examinations is expected to be declared by the Periyar University today. As per a previous update, the Periyar University Result 2019 was to be released on Saturday, however, the UG and PG April Exam result 2019 is now expected to be declared today (16th June). Candidates who had appeared for the Periyar University exam should check details on periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The examination for the UG and PG courses were conducted in April this year, by the Periyar University. Nearly 1.50 lakh students had appeared for the examination.

Periyar University Result 2019: How to check

1. Visit the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in

2. Click on the link that states 'UG and PG April results'

3. Enter the roll number and other required details

4. Your UG/PG Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print for future reference

Periyar University Results 2019: Re-evaluation

Students will be allowed to apply for re-verification, re-evaluation and issue of duplicate answer sheet within 10 days of the announcement of result, i.e. till June 25, 2019.

Periyar University Results 2019: Marksheets

Students should note that the mark sheet would be made available from the university at a later date.