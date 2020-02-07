Osmania University result 2019 for B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA declared 

Osmania University result 2019: The Osmania University (OU) has released the results of B.A, , B.Com, B.Sc, BBA 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester exams on Friday. OU Results 2019 for the undergraduate programmes was confirmed by the varsity through and official update provided on its website. The result section of Osmania University website provided individual links to check Osmania University Results 2019 for various undergraduate programmes including BA, B.com, BSc and BBA for which exams were held in November month.
Students can check Osmania University UG Results 2019 or OU Results 2019 by logging onto osmania.ac.in.
Alternatively, students can also check and access OU Results 2019 by clicking on the link provided below.
Check Osmania University Results 2019 (Nov Exam) – Direct Link
Meanwhile, the official website is not working due to some technical issues. Osmania University results announced for the following examinations:
- BBA(CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019
- BA (CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019
- B.Sc (CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019
- B.Com (CBS) I,III and V Semesters Nov-2019
How to check Osmania University Nov/Dec Results
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check and dowload OU 2019 results:
- Visit the official website of Osmania University-
- Click on the link which read-- Exam Results
- You will be directed to a new page of Osmania University
- Enter your hall ticket number
- Your result will displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of your result