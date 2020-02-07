Friday, February 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Exam News
  5. Osmania University result 2019 for B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA declared

Osmania University result 2019 for B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA declared

Osmania University result 2019: The Osmania University (OU) has released the results of B.A, , B.Com, B.Sc, BBA 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester exams on Friday.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 07, 2020 17:09 IST
Osmania University result 2019 for B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA declared
Image Source : FILE

Osmania University result 2019 for B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA declared 

Osmania University result 2019: The Osmania University (OU) has released the results of B.A, , B.Com, B.Sc, BBA 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester exams on Friday. OU Results 2019 for the undergraduate programmes was confirmed by the varsity through and official update provided on its website. The result section of Osmania University website provided individual links to check Osmania University Results 2019 for various undergraduate programmes including BA, B.com, BSc and BBA for which exams were held in November month. 

Students can check Osmania University UG Results 2019 or OU Results 2019 by logging onto osmania.ac.in

Alternatively, students can also check and access OU Results 2019 by clicking on the link provided below. 

Check Osmania University Results 2019 (Nov Exam) – Direct Link

Meanwhile, the official website is not working due to some technical issues. Osmania University results announced for the following examinations: 

  1. BBA(CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019
  2. BA (CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019
  3. B.Sc (CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019
  4. B.Com (CBS) I,III and V Semesters Nov-2019

How to check Osmania University Nov/Dec Results

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check and dowload OU 2019 results: 

  1. Visit the official website of Osmania University-
  2. Click on the link which read-- Exam Results
  3. You will  be directed to a new page of Osmania University 
  4. Enter your hall ticket number
  5. Your result will displayed on the screen. 
  6. Download and take a printout of your result 

Write a comment

Delhi Elections 2020
Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News