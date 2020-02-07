Image Source : FILE Osmania University result 2019 for B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA declared

Osmania University result 2019: The Osmania University (OU) has released the results of B.A, , B.Com, B.Sc, BBA 1st, 3rd and 5th-semester exams on Friday. OU Results 2019 for the undergraduate programmes was confirmed by the varsity through and official update provided on its website. The result section of Osmania University website provided individual links to check Osmania University Results 2019 for various undergraduate programmes including BA, B.com, BSc and BBA for which exams were held in November month.

Students can check Osmania University UG Results 2019 or OU Results 2019 by logging onto osmania.ac.in.

Alternatively, students can also check and access OU Results 2019 by clicking on the link provided below.

Meanwhile, the official website is not working due to some technical issues. Osmania University results announced for the following examinations:

BBA(CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019 BA (CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019 B.Sc (CBCS) I,III,V Semesters Nov-2019 B.Com (CBS) I,III and V Semesters Nov-2019

How to check Osmania University Nov/Dec Results

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check and dowload OU 2019 results: