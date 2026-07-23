US launches 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iran; Tehran vows 'eye for an eye' retaliation

Highlights US launched 12th straight night of strikes against Iranian military targets.

Trump warns US will destroy an Iranian bridge or power plant for every attack on ships in Strait.

Iran vows decisive retaliation against any aggression targeting its territory or infrastructure.

Washington:

The United States launched its 12th consecutive night of strikes against Iran early Thursday, as the conflict between the two countries continued to intensify with increasing attacks on civilian infrastructure. According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the latest strikes were aimed at further degrading Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels operating in regional waters.

"At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief's direction. The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," CENTCOM said in a post on X.

The fresh strikes came as President Donald Trump warned earlier Wednesday that the US would destroy one bridge or power plant each time Iran shoots at a ship in the strait.

"From this point forward, any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," Trump wrote on social media.

'Eye for an eye': Iran vows decisive response

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi warned that any aggression against Iran, including that against the country's infrastructure, would be met with a "decisive response" and those contributing to it will also be considered as "legitimate targets".

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "Our defense doctrine is clear: eye for an eye. Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response. Those who contribute to such aggression, whatever the kind of support, will also be considered as legitimate targets."

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that if Iran's security is not ensured, then none of the infrastructure would be safe and reiterated that the situation of the Strait of Hormuz would not return to pre-war conditions. "The equation of this war is clear: either all or none! In a region where we do not sell oil, no one will sell oil. If our security is not ensured, no infrastructure will be safe, and the security of the strait is in the absence of American forces. We have repeatedly said that the situation of the strait will not return to pre-war conditions," he said.

Hormuz tension jolts world economy

The closure of the strait, through which a fifth of the world's traded oil and gas passed during peacetime, has jolted the world economy with effects far beyond the Middle East. A new threat by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen to target Saudi shipping in the Red Sea puts another trade chokepoint at risk.

Benchmark Brent crude oil rose to more than USD 93 a barrel in trading. That's up from less than USD 72 early this month, which is roughly where it was before the war. Gasoline prices are also climbing.

Iran says it has the right to manage traffic and potentially charge fees in the strait, which was open to all and toll-free before the war. It has attacked ships using a route through the strait that is overseen by US forces and intended to be outside Tehran's control.

(With AP inputs)

Also Read: Iran threatens with '9/11 style attack' in response to Trump's 'bridge for a ship warning' over Horm

Also Read: Trump issues a 'power plant for a ship' warning to Iran amid strikes on vessels in Strait of Hormuz