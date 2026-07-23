10 people dead in 24 hours in Assam flood, over 6.53 lakh affected in 11 districts | What we know so far

Guwahati:

Assam continued to reel under intense flood on Thursday that hit 11 of its districts, affecting 6.53 lakh people and killing 10 people in 24 hours, with no respite in sight as the weather department warned of more rains over the next few days. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 10 people lost their lives in the deluge in 24 hours since Tuesday midnight. With these, the death toll in this year's floods has increased to 41. One person died in Guwahati earlier.

Sivasagar and Jorhat districts report three deaths each

Sivasagar and Jorhat districts reported three deaths each, followed by two fatalities in Charaideo and one each in Karbi Anglong and Dhemaji, it stated.

The India Meteorological Department issued an 'Orange Alert' on Wednesday, asking people to be prepared for calamity, and a 'Yellow Alert' for the next four days as it predicted thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rains at isolated places.

The daily flood report of ASDMA said that more than 6,53,100 people have been affected in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon districts.

1.11 lakh people affected in Charaideo by deluge

Sivasagar is the worst-hit, with nearly four lakh people affected. Charaideo has around 1.11 lakh people affected by the deluge, while more than 97,000 people are reeling under flood in Jorhat. Till Tuesday, nearly 5.65 lakh people were affected by the flood in 12 districts.

According to the report, 939 villages are inundated, and 24,897.27 hectares of farmland has been damaged across Assam. ASDMA said the state administration has been operating 487 shelters and relief distribution centres in 10 districts, taking care of 24,418 people.

The Army, NDRF, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Service, police and civil agencies have rescued more than 8,500 people from Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Karbi Anglong and Sivasagar, it added. The Buridihing river in Khowang, the Dikhou river in Sivasagar, Dhansiri in Numaligarh and Kushiyara in Sribhumi are flowing above the danger level. In Nanglamuraghat, the Disang river is flowing above the highest flood level, ASDMA said.

Assam Chief Secretary reviews flood situation

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota reviewed the flood situation in the state and instructed all stakeholders to expedite relief and restoration works. A special focus of the review was on the deluge-hit Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat and Golaghat districts, and the preparedness of various departments to tide over the situation, according to an official release.

"He directed all line departments concerned to expedite repair and restoration works in flood-affected areas, while ensuring uninterrupted distribution of relief materials and essential services in relief camps and affected localities," it added.

The chief secretary stressed the need for close inter-departmental coordination and prompt response to minimise hardships of flood-affected people. He also requested central agencies such as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army and Air Force to enhance their assistance in ensuring swift restoration of essential services.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

Over 22,000 people affected, Railway bridge damaged as first wave of floods hits Assam