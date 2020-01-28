Mysore University Result 2019 declared. Direct link to download

Image Source : PTI Mysore University Result 2019 declared

Mysore University Result 2019: Mysore University has announced B.Com Results 2019 for the Oct – Nov Exam 2019. Students who had appeared for the exams with Mysore University should note that the Mysore University Result 2019 has been released online on the official website. The results have been declared for various semesters.

For the convenience of students, the steps to check the Mysore University Result 2019 have been given below. A direct link to download the Mysore University Result 2019 has also been provided.

How to check Mysore University Result 2019

1. Visit the official website uni-mysore.ac.in

2. Click on the examination section

3. Click on the link that reads 'UG/PG Examination Result'

4. Make sure your pop-up option is enabled on the browser

5. A new page will open

6. Enter your registration number

7. Submit all required details

8. Your Mysore University Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

9. Download your result and take out a print for future reference

Direct link to download Mysore University Result 2019

Candidates can download Mysore University Result 2019 by clicking on a direct link provided below

Direct Link To Download Mysore University Result 2019