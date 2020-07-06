Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2020: MBOSE 12th Result to be on declared July 9. Check Details

Image Source : PTI Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2020: MBOSE 12th Result to be declared July 9. Check Details

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the result for Meghalaya HSSLC or Class 12 examination 2020 on Thursday, i.e., on June 9. Candidates who had appeared for MBOSE Class 12 board examination will be able to check their Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020 from the official website of MBOSE-- mbose.in

Students who had appeared for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Exam 2020 should note that the Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020 will be released online. In the view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Meghalaya 12th Result 2020 will not be displayed in any office of the Meghalaya Board of School of Education (MBOSE).

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020: How to Check MBOSE Result Online

Step 1: Visit the official website-- mbose.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: Click on HSSLC (stream you appear for) 2020 link and enter your registration number

Step 4: Your MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for future reference

Websites to check Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020

The MBOSE Result 2020 is not only available on the official website, but on many other portals as well. Here's a list of websites on which students can check their Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020.

megresults.nic.in

meghalayaonline.in

meghalaya.shiksha

results.shiksha

Direct link to check Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020

Students can click on the below-mentioned link to check and download their MBOSE 12th Result 2020, once it is declared

Direct Link To Download MBOSE Results 2020

Over 30,600 candidates had appeared for the examination held in 103 centres across the state in March and June. A total of 24,867 students had appeared in arts, 3,615 in science and 2,203 students in commerce streams from 629 affiliated schools and over 1,124 unaffiliated institutions.

