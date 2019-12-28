MAT December 2019 Results declared; Direct Link

MAT December 2019 Results declared

MAT 2019 December results have been announced by the All India Management Association on its official website -- aima.in. Candidates who had appeared for the MAT December 2019 examinations can visit the official website to check the result. They can also click on the direct link provided at the end of this article.

The examination for Management was conducted on December 8, 14 and 15 in phases. The first phase of the MAT 2019 paper-based test was conducted on December 8. While the second phase was Computer Based mode that was held on December 14, 15. The MAT 2019 results for December examination are available in the online mode only.

Candidates must know that the result MAT December 2019 result will contain the marks obtained and the qualifying status of the candidate. It advised to keep registration number and roll number handy while checking the MAT December 2019 result online.

How to check MAT 2019 Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAT -- aima.in.

Step 2: Click on the MAT December 2019 result link.

Step 3: Enter the Registration number and roll number in the result link.

Step 4: Download the MAT December 2019 result for future reference.

The MAT February 2020 examination for the paper-based mode will be conducted on February 16, 2020, while the Computer-based examination will be conducted on February 2, 2020.

Direct link to check MAT December 2019 Result